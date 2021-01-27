Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the... PhotosFeature Photos CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway that fallen during a storm in the city Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-270121 ISLAMABAD: January 27 - CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway that fallen during a storm in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south... LAHORE: November 22 – A portrait of Quaid-e-Azam displayed at upper mall in Provincial Capital Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital