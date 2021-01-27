CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway that fallen during a storm in the city
APP08-270121 ISLAMABAD: January 27 - CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway that fallen during a storm in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR