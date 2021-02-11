Home Photos Feature Photos CDA staffers saplings seasonal plants at the greenbelt area of Zero Point PhotosFeature Photos CDA staffers saplings seasonal plants at the greenbelt area of Zero Point Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 5:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-110221 ISLAMABAD: February 11 - CDA staffers saplings seasonal plants at the greenbelt area of Zero Point. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP03-110221 ALSO READ CDA staffers sapling seasonal plants at greenbelt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CDA staffers sapling seasonal plants at greenbelt PHA staffer pruning the plants on the centre divider near Moti Mehal, Rawalpindi CDA staffers collecting fallen dry leaves from roadside greenbelts