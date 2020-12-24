CBH staffers spraying antivirus fumigation in the St. Thomas Church in connection with Christmas celebrations at Civil Lines
APP25-241220 HYDERABAD: December 24  CBH staffers spraying antivirus fumigation in the St. Thomas Church in connection with Christmas celebrations at Civil Lines. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP25-241220

ALSO READ  Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR