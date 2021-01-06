Carrots are being washed in a pond before supplying to vegetable and fruit market to sell them out
APP38-060121 BAHAWALPUR: January 06  Carrots are being washed in a pond before supplying to vegetable and fruit market to sell them out. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP38-060121

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying traditional fresh vegetable Beeh to attract the customers near Naodero Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR