Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a group photo during the inauguration of Anti-Narcotics Force Forensic Lab.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a group photo during the inauguration of Anti-Narcotics Force Forensic Lab.
APP25-151223 ISLAMABAD: December 15 – Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a group photo during the inauguration of Anti-Narcotics Force Forensic Lab. APP/ABB
Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a group photo during the inauguration of Anti-Narcotics Force Forensic Lab.
APP25-151223
ISLAMABAD: December 15 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services