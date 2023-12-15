Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti in a group photo during the inauguration of Anti-Narcotics Force Forensic Lab.

- Group photo of Federal Minister for Education Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi with students and other officials song during Sindhi Culture and Heritage Day by Haseeb Ahmad Chairman Sindhi Sangat at SZABIST
- President Dr Arif Alvi is distributing awards to the participants during the passing out ceremony of 46th Specialized Training Program 2023 Pakistan Administrative Service at Civil Services Academy Lahore
- Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack
- President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP
