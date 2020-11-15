Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal Khan talking to media persons about arrangements during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020
APP12-151120 GILGIT: November 15 - Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal Khan talking to media persons about arrangements during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP12-151120

ALSO READ  Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan visiting different polling stations for checking the arrangement and security during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR