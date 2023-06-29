Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha

Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha
APP58-290623 LARKANA: June 29 – Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha. APP/NAS/TZD
Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha
APP58-290623 LARKANA:
Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha
APP59-290623 LARKANA: June 29 – Butchers busy in removing skin after slaughter sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha. APP/NAS/TZD
Butchers busy in slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha
APP60-290623 LARKANA: June 29 – A young butcher busy in cutting meat into pieces after slaughtering sacrificial animal on the 1st day of Eid ul Azha. APP/NAS
Sponsored Ad