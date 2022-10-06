British Deputy Opposition Leader of the Lower House and Deputy Leader of Labour Party Angela Rayner said that the United Kingdom firmly stood with the flood-hit Pakistan and supported its relief efforts for the affected people. “The world needs to find a sustainable way of ensuring that people are not as devastated by the lives lost in Pakistan and the Disruption that has happened to the people here” she said in an exclusive interview with APP (Match the picture with the story slugged “UK firmly stands with Pakistan in its flood relief efforts” already released by APP)