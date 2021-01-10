Home Photos General Coverage Photos Brig (r) Amir Zahid giving award among the position holder students during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Brig (r) Amir Zahid giving award among the position holder students during a awards ceremony of SSC & HSC part I & II Annual Examination 2020 organized by Grace Organization at auditorium hall of Public School Sun, 10 Jan 2021, 10:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-100121 HYDERABAD: January 10 Brig (r) Amir Zahid giving award among the position holder students during a awards ceremony of SSC & HSC part I & II Annual Examination 2020 organized by Grace Organization at auditorium hall of Public School. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP24-100121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: June 18 – Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau presenting annual report 2019 to the President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr....