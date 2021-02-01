Home Photos Feature Photos Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of... PhotosFeature Photos Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-010221 HYDERABAD: February 01 Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Children are being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to the middle school at Govt Girls School Sodiwal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Primary students attending class with wearing the protective face masks at private school after reopened of primary education institutions in the country after closure... School teacher busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions... Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to school as government allowed reopening of schools from grade-one to eight amid the corona virus disease...