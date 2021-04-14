Home Photos General Coverage Photos Board of Investment in collaboration with MOFA and UNDP participated in SDG... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Board of Investment in collaboration with MOFA and UNDP participated in SDG Investment Fair 2021 at BOI Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-140421 ISLAMABAD: April 14 - Board of Investment in collaboration with MOFA and UNDP participated in SDG Investment Fair 2021 at BOI. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ BOI presented Pakistan’s investment strategy in UN forum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BOI presented Pakistan’s investment strategy in UN forum U.S.-based entrepreneur diaspora explores partnership potential with innovators in Pakistan BOI rejects Japanese citizen’s baseless claims on social media