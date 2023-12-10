Bilawal Bhutto addresses PPP Workers’ Convention

Bilawal Bhutto addresses PPP Workers' Convention
APP31-101223 KOHAT: December 10 – Bilawal Bhutto addresses PPP Workers' Convention. APP/ZID
Bilawal Bhutto addresses PPP Workers' Convention
APP31-101223
KOHAT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services