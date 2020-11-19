Begum Parveen Sarwar in a group photograph with faculty and students after Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa held in connection with Rehmatulil Alameen Week at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)
APP13-191120 FAISALABAD: November 19 - Begum Parveen Sarwar in a group photograph with faculty and students after Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa held in connection with Rehmatulil Alameen Week at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP13-191120

ALSO READ  Begum Parveen Sarwar addressing during inauguration ceremony of Health Camp at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR