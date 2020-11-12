Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of Pakistan Navy aircraft during his visit to Coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness
APP66-12 BALOCHISTAN: November 12 - Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of Pakistan Navy aircraft during his visit to Coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness. APP
APP66-12

ALSO READ  KARACHI: November 11 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visiting forward post of Pakistan Navy in Creeks area. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR