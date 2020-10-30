Home Photos Feature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 30 People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing... PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 30 People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing through Farid Gate. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-30 BAHAWALPUR: October 30 People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing through Farid Gate. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP20-30 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 29 - Vendor busy in displaying different items in connection with Eid-Milad Un Nabi PBUH. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... SIALKOT: October 30 – A band participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP...