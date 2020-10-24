Home Photos General Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 24 – Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial distributing certificates among... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 24 – Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial distributing certificates among the best performing polio workers during a ceremony to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-24 BAHAWALPUR: October 24 - Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial distributing certificates among the best performing polio workers during a ceremony to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP16-24 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 24 - Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz administering polio drops to a child to inaugurate anti-polio campaign to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza distributing certificates among the polio workers during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World... RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a group photo during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day... RAWALPINDI: October 24 – President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza leading a walk during Frontline Polio Workers Recognition ceremony to mark World Polio Day at...