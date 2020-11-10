Home Photos Feature Photos BAHAWALPUR: November 10 – Children enjoying swing at Gulzar Sadiq Park after... PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: November 10 – Children enjoying swing at Gulzar Sadiq Park after recent renovation work of the park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 8:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-10 BAHAWALPUR: November 10 - Children enjoying swing at Gulzar Sadiq Park after recent renovation work of the park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP19-10 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 03 – Labourer busy in renovation work at (Maryam Zamani Begum) Begum Shahi Mosque. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari PESHAWAR: November 03 Labourers busy in renovation work of Peshawar Museum. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum LAHORE: October 21 Labour busy in renovation work on the main gate of historical shrine of Dai Anga. APP photo by Ashraf Ch