BAHAWALPUR: August 10  Vehicles and motorcycles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

BAHAWALPUR: August 10  Vehicles and motorcycles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP04-10 BAHAWALPUR: August 10  Vehicles and motorcycles passing through rain water accumulated on road after heavy rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP04-10

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 10  Motorists on their way during the heavy rain in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR