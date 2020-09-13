ATTOCK: September 13  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam addressing Public gathering at village Gharibwal Dist Pindi Gheb. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir

ATTOCK: September 13  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam addressing Public gathering at village Gharibwal Dist Pindi Gheb. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP12-13 ATTOCK: September 13  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam addressing Public gathering at village Gharibwal Dist Pindi Gheb. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP12-13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR