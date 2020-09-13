PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ATTOCK: September 13 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam addressing Public gathering at village Gharibwal Dist Pindi Gheb. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir Sun, 13 Sep 2020, 7:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-13 ATTOCK: September 13 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam addressing Public gathering at village Gharibwal Dist Pindi Gheb. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP12-13