Home Photos Feature Photos ATTOCK: October 27 – Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar leading walk to... PhotosFeature Photos ATTOCK: October 27 – Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar leading walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 7:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-27 ATTOCK: October 27 - Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar leading walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP11-27 ALSO READ Kashmiris on both sides of LoC to observe black day on Tuesday RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggling for freedom: Shibli Protests rallies in front of Indian military posts held in Neelum. Shehryar Afridi denounces Indian laws allowing non-residents to buy land in IIOJK