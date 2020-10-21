Home Photos General Coverage Photos ATTOCK: October 21 – DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefs media persons about... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ATTOCK: October 21 – DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefs media persons about arrest of the accused in the murder. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 6:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-21 ATTOCK: October 21 - DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefs media persons about arrest of the accused in the murder. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP48-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: August 23 Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Mutahida Ulema Board, Haafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi along with the Ulema from different school...