ATTOCK: October 21 - DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefs media persons about arrest of the accused in the murder. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP48-21 ATTOCK: October 21 - DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani briefs media persons about arrest of the accused in the murder. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP48-21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR