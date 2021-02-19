Home Photos Athletes participating in race competition during Inter Club Athletics Boys Championship 2021...PhotosSports PhotosAthletes participating in race competition during Inter Club Athletics Boys Championship 2021 under the aegis of District Sports Department at Saeed Ajmal Academy Jhang Road Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:25 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-190221 FAISALABAD: February 19 - Athletes participating in race competition during Inter Club Athletics Boys Championship 2021 under the aegis of District Sports Department at Saeed Ajmal Academy Jhang Road. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAthletes participating in different games during Inter Club Athletics Girls’ Championship 2021 under the aegis of District Sports Department at Saeed Ajmal Academy Jhang...