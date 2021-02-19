Assistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska
APP29-190221 SIALKOT: February 19 - Assistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

ALSO READ  Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging peace during NA-75 by-elections’ polling

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR