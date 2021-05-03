Home Photos General Coverage Photos Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit at Latifabad market for implementation of lockdown as Sindh government announcement 6am to 2pm lockdown in the big markets as precautionary measures for COVID-19 Mon, 3 May 2021, 11:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-030521 HYDERABAD: May 03 Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit at Latifabad market for implementation of lockdown as Sindh government announcement 6am to 2pm lockdown in the big markets as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2 pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary measures for COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad A child traveling on the rear side of a van at Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned... A senior citizen helping a child for cycling on the road at F-7