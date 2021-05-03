Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit at Latifabad market for implementation of lockdown as Sindh government announcement 6am to 2pm lockdown in the big markets as precautionary measures for COVID-19
APP28-030521 HYDERABAD: May 03  Assistant Commissioner, Saima Fatima wearing mask to a child during her visit at Latifabad market for implementation of lockdown as Sindh government announcement 6am to 2pm lockdown in the big markets as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2 pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary measures for COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR