Home Photos General Coverage Photos Assistant Commissioner Danyore, Asghar Khan inaugurating the mobile wrapping van of Federal... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Assistant Commissioner Danyore, Asghar Khan inaugurating the mobile wrapping van of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with the slogan of (Haq Haqdaar Tak) at Karakoram International University Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-090221 GILGIT: February 09 - Assistant Commissioner Danyore, Asghar Khan inaugurating the mobile wrapping van of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with the slogan of (Haq Haqdaar Tak) at Karakoram International University. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP27-090221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway inaugurating new passenger coach Quetta to Karachi of Shandar Company at Sariab Road BAHAWALPUR: November 16 – Assistant Commissioner City Bahawalpur Muhammad Uzman Chaudhry, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photograph with the winning teams in... LARKANA: September 30 Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurating the construction of 2-Lane Additional Carriageway Ratodero-Shikarpur Road at Shikarpur Bypass. APP photo by Nadeem...