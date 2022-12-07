ASP/SDPO City Circle Dr. Aziz Ahmed holding a Press Conference that the Police Station, Civil Line Police tracing the manning group of drug peddlers using modern technology and arresting large-scale drug supply in educational institutions

ASP/SDPO City Circle Dr. Aziz Ahmed holding a Press Conference that the Police Station, Civil Line Police tracing the manning group of drug peddlers using modern technology and arresting large-scale drug supply in educational institutions
APP41-071222 BAHAWALPUR: December 07 - ASP/SDPO City Circle Dr. Aziz Ahmed holding a Press Conference that the Police Station, Civil Line Police tracing the manning group of drug peddlers using modern technology and arresting large-scale drug supply in educational institutions. APP/HBR/IQJ/TZD/FHA
ASP/SDPO City Circle Dr. Aziz Ahmed holding a Press Conference that the Police Station, Civil Line Police tracing the manning group of drug peddlers using modern technology and arresting large-scale drug supply in educational institutions
APP41-071222 BAHAWALPUR:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR