APP53-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  Artists performing traditional Kalasha Dance on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP54-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  A Para Glider performing his skill on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP52-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  Para Gliders performing their skills on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP47-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  A Polo player approaching his target during a match on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP48-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  A view of Polo match on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP49-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  A large number of people entertaining Polo match on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the worlds highest Polo Ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP50-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  A view of Polo match on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum
APP51-010722 CHITRAL: July 01  An artist performing Sword Dance on the opening day of Shandur Polo Festival at the world highest Polo ground of Shandur. APP Shehryar Anjum

Artists are performing at Rohis Betty Drama during two-day drama festival at the Arts Council Bahawalpur

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with Bangladeshi Artists during Exhibition titled “Pakistan: Land of the Indus” at Pakistan House

Folk singer performing Qawwali in musical show on the International Music Day organized by Punjab council of the art Sargodha

Artists performing during Punjab Talent Hunt Program in Music, Dance, Theater at Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha last late night.

Famous Singer of the country, Ghulam Abbas performing in the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office

Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Ali Haider Gillani seeing off the pilgrims departs for performing Hajj during first hajj flight operations from Multan International Airport

Pakistani Classical Dancer Zareen Suleman Panna performing on the stage before theater drama Kaun ha ye Gustakh written by Shahid Nadeem and organized by Ajoka Theater in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled (Anhi Mai Da Sufna) written by Shahid Nadeem A Blind Old Womans Dream (Anhi Mai Da Sufna) is inspired by some true stories of the generation dislocated and tormented by the devastating events during the Partition of 1947 organized by Ajoka Theater in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Artists performing on the stage in drama titled Mera Rang De Basanti Chola paying tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 109th birth anniversary. Singh was one of the most influential revolutionaries of Indian Independence movement and was hanged to death in Lahore jail in 1931, organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

Spanish artists performing cultural troupe in their own style on the stage at Alhamrah Arts Council

Female students busy in performing practical in Fine Arts Class

Sikhs Yatrees Performing their rituals at Gurdwara Panja Shaib during Besakhi Mela

