Home Photos Feature Photos Artists performing on the stage during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio PhotosFeature Photos Artists performing on the stage during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 5:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-211120 MULTAN: November 21 - Artists performing on the stage during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ SAPM to Prime Minister for Political Affair Malik Amir Doggar presenting a shield to the renowned artist Suraiya Multani during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SAPM to Prime Minister for Political Affair Malik Amir Doggar presenting a shield to the renowned artist Suraiya Multani during Golden Jubilee ceremony of... LAHORE: October 29 – Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar witnesses the MoU singing between Excise and Taxation and Radio and Telecommunications Corporation regarding...