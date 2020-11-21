Artists performing on the stage during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio
APP13-211120 MULTAN: November 21 - Artists performing on the stage during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  SAPM to Prime Minister for Political Affair Malik Amir Doggar presenting a shield to the renowned artist Suraiya Multani during Golden Jubilee ceremony of Radio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR