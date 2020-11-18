Home Photos Feature Photos Artist performing on the stage during Shan-e-Risalat (SAWW) ceremony organized by Arts... PhotosFeature Photos Artist performing on the stage during Shan-e-Risalat (SAWW) ceremony organized by Arts Council Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 7:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-181120 LAHORE: November 18 Artist performing on the stage during Shan-e-Risalat (SAWW) ceremony organized by Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP39-181120 ALSO READ Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during calligraphy exhibition at Arts Council RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during calligraphy exhibition at Arts Council Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick viewing the displayed stuff during calligraphy exhibition at Arts Council Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick talking to media persons during calligraphy exhibition at Arts Council