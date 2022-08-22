Aquatic plants and weeds floating on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital

Aquatic plants and weeds floating on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital
APP40-220822 ISLAMABAD: August 22-Aquatic plants and weeds floating on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital .APP Photo by Irfan Mahmood
Aquatic plants and weeds floating on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital
APP40-220822 ISLAMABAD
Aquatic plants and weeds floating on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital
APP41-220822 ISLAMABAD: August 22-A view of floating aquatic plants and weeds on the water surface as the level of water increased in Rawal Dam after heavy downpours in the federal capital .APP Photo by Irfan Mahmood