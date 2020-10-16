APP15-16 RAWALPINDI: October 16  An overloaded motorcycle loader on the way on Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP15-16 RAWALPINDI: October 16  An overloaded motorcycle loader on the way on Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP15-16 RAWALPINDI: October 16  An overloaded motorcycle loader on the way on Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP15-16

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR