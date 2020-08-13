PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosInternational Photos ANKARA: August 13 – Pakistans Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Editor in Chief and Deputy Director General of Anadolu Agency looking at photographs during the exhibition. APP August 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-13 ANKARA: August 13 - Pakistans Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Editor in Chief and Deputy Director General of Anadolu Agency looking at photographs during the exhibition. APP APP75-13