Home Photos Feature Photos An illuminated view plants decorated with colourful lights at Committee Chowk during... PhotosFeature Photos An illuminated view plants decorated with colourful lights at Committee Chowk during a beautification campaign in the city Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-300321 RAWALPINDI: March 30 - An illuminated view plants decorated with colourful lights at Committee Chowk during a beautification campaign in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP06-300321 ALSO READ An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat