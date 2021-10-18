An illuminated view of Railway Station building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations announced by the Federal Government in the county

APP68-181021 RAWALPINDI: October 18 – An illuminated view of Railway Station building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations announced by the Federal Government in the county. APP photo by Javed Qureshi
An illuminated view of Bukhari Shah Baba Shrine Kharadar area decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Baghdadi Masjid New Karachi decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

People participate in mashal jaloos (torch march) in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of shrine of Ahmad Saeed Kazmi and Eidgah decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Faisal Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of Associated Press of Pakistan Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of Jinnah Hall, Metropolitan Corporation decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

CDA workers busy in installing lights on traffic signals in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

