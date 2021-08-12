PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners Thu, 12 Aug 2021, 9:51 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP16-120821 LAHORE: August 12 An illuminated view of Railway Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Rana Imran APP16-120821