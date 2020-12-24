An illuminated view of Holy Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights to mark the Christmas celebrations
APP75-241220 KARACHI: December 24  An illuminated view of Holy Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights to mark the Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP75-241220

ALSO READ  Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR