Home Photos Feature Photos An illuminated view of Holy Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights to... PhotosFeature Photos An illuminated view of Holy Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights to mark the Christmas celebrations Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 10:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-241220 KARACHI: December 24 An illuminated view of Holy Trinity Church decorated with colorful lights to mark the Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP75-241220 ALSO READ Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations