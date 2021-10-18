An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH)

APP86-181021 QUETTA: October 18 – An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
An illuminated view of Chahgla Street, Kharadar area in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Bukhari Shah Baba Shrine Kharadar area decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Baghdadi Masjid New Karachi decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Railway Station building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations announced by the Federal Government in the county

An illuminated view of shrine of Ahmad Saeed Kazmi and Eidgah decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

An illuminated view of Faisal Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of Associated Press of Pakistan Headquarters building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

An illuminated view of Jinnah Hall, Metropolitan Corporation decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

CDA workers busy in installing lights on traffic signals in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

A girl reciting Naat during Naat Competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha Arts Council

