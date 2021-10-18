PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH) Tue, 19 Oct 2021, 12:51 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP86-181021 QUETTA: October 18 – An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP86-181021 QUETTA APP87-181021 QUETTA: October 18 – An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP88-181021 QUETTA: October 18 – An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Mohsin Naseer