Home Photos General Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-241220 ISLAMABAD: December 24 - An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP57-241220 ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations