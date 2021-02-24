Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly woman pushing hand cart loaded with vegetable at PirwahdaiPhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly woman pushing hand cart loaded with vegetable at Pirwahdai Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 7:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-240221 RAWALPINDI: February 24 - An elderly woman pushing hand cart loaded with vegetable at Pirwahdai. APP photo by Abid ZiaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in filling husk into big sacks to be sold to customers at PirwahdaiPeople busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at PirwahdaiA vendor displaying and roasting sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart