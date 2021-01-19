An elderly woman busy in sorting good quality onion at Vegetable Market to earn livelihood
APP41-190121 MULTAN: January 19 - An elderly woman busy in sorting good quality onion at Vegetable Market to earn livelihood. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  Vendors displaying seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR