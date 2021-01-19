Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly woman busy in sorting good quality onion at Vegetable Market... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly woman busy in sorting good quality onion at Vegetable Market to earn livelihood Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-190121 MULTAN: January 19 - An elderly woman busy in sorting good quality onion at Vegetable Market to earn livelihood. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ Vendors displaying seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Market A vendor selling corn at Vegetable Market Farmers on the way with a tractor trolley loaded with Cauliflowers supply to the vegetable market