Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodPhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihood Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 6:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-200321 KARACHI: March 20 - An elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihood. APP Photo by M. Saeed QureshiAPP26-200321ALSO READ An elderly street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on roadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly person busy in cutting wood into pieces for sell at his warehouseWomen vendors at their setup along boundary wall of Empress Market waiting for customers to sell dry fruits for livelihoodAn elderly street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road