Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal Capital Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:01 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-020321 ISLAMABAD: March 02 An elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP13-020321ALSO READ A vendor displaying different kind of rings in a local market to earn livelihoodRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly vendor selling cotton candy while shuttling at Bari Imam in Federal CapitalA vendor displaying different kind of rings in a local market to earn livelihoodFemale vendors selling camel milk at a roadside