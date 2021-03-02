Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor selling cotton candy while shuttling at Bari Imam in...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly vendor selling cotton candy while shuttling at Bari Imam in Federal Capital Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-020321 ISLAMABAD: March 02 An elderly vendor selling cotton candy while shuttling at Bari Imam in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP14-020321ALSO READ An elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly vendor selling rings and beads at Bari Imam in Federal CapitalFemale vendors selling camel milk at a roadsideA laborer busy in cutting wood into pieces for selling purpose at his workplace