Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person on the way on his bicycle loaded with flour... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly person on the way on his bicycle loaded with flour bag after purchasing from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar Mon, 10 May 2021, 5:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-100521 LAHORE: May 10 An elderly person on the way on his bicycle loaded with flour bag after purchasing from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP06-100521 ALSO READ Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women busy in purchasing different items for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from roadside vendor A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing sugar on subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops Paid Advertisements