Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person enjoying bathing under the hand pump to get relief... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly person enjoying bathing under the hand pump to get relief from hot weather in the city Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 7:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-050421 LARKANA: April 05 - An elderly person enjoying bathing under the hand pump to get relief from hot weather in the city. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road Children bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather Children jumping and bathing in a canal