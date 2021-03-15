Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person busy in tying a motorcycle on rooftop of passenger...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly person busy in tying a motorcycle on rooftop of passenger van at Gulbahar Bus Terminal Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 10:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-150321 PESHAWAR: March 15 - An elderly person busy in tying a motorcycle on rooftop of passenger van at Gulbahar Bus Terminal. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA woman carrying bicycle while sitting rear seat of motorcycleA view of six members of a family traveling on motorcycle may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesYoungsters sitting on rooftop of Metro Station in Federal Capital