Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly person busy in cutting wood into pieces for sell at...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly person busy in cutting wood into pieces for sell at his warehouse Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 8:17 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-200321 ISLAMABAD: March 20 An elderly person busy in cutting wood into pieces for sell at his warehouse. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP39-200321ALSO READ An elderly person on the way on mini scooty in Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly person busy in plucking kachnar from treeAn elderly vendor waits for customers to sell towels to earn livelihoodAn elderly street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road