Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly labourer busy in knitting traditional bed (Charpai) at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos An elderly labourer busy in knitting traditional bed (Charpai) at his workplace Wed, 5 May 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-050521 LAHORE: May 05 An elderly labourer busy in knitting traditional bed (Charpai) at his workplace. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourer busy in knitting the traditional iron bed (Charpai) for the customers at his roadside setup Motorcyclists on the way loaded with frames of traditional bed (Charpai) at Budhla Road Carpenter busy in preparing part of traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace in Dabgari area