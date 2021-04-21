Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying tasbeehs to attract the customers at Jinnah... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying tasbeehs to attract the customers at Jinnah Road Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-210421 QUETTA: April 21 - An elderly female vendor displaying tasbeehs to attract the customers at Jinnah Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer ALSO READ A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying and selling RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying and selling People purchasing dates from vendor in connection with Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak at Tower Market Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup