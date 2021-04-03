Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying brooms to attract the customers at her... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly female vendor displaying brooms to attract the customers at her roadside setup Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 5:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-030421 MULTAN: April 03 - An elderly female vendor displaying brooms to attract the customers at her roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP09-030421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly female cutting grass from a greenbelt at Kuri Road for her livestock An elderly female vendor preparing tea for customer at her roadside stall